IDPH: 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 463 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The most current numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website show seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 463 people have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 872 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 470 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 22 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 463, bringing the total number of positive tests to 44,937. The overall positivity rate is at 9.4%.

There are 242 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 17 from the previous day. Seventy-seven of those patients are in intensive care with 35 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,220 inpatient hospital beds available and 474 ICU beds available. There are also 780 ventilators available across the state.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 32,802 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 480,425 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,750 people who tested positive out of the 39,351 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.