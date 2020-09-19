IDPH: 6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 901 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 901 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and six more Iowans have died from COVID-19.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 901 new positive tests reported in that time frame pushes the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 79,128. Of those, 57,228 are considered recovered by the state of Iowa.

The deaths of six more Iowans raises the statewide total of COVID-19 deaths to 1,264. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19, 664 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 39 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are currently 282 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one patient from Friday morning. Eighty-one of those patients are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilators. The state has more than 2,800 hospital beds available as of now, as well as 411 ICU beds and 781 ventilators.

Ten Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate topping 15%. That list includes Sioux, Lyon, Crawford, Osceola, Plymouth, Winnebago, Sac, Henry, Carroll and Woodbury counties. Gov. Kim Reynolds set the 15% threshold as a mark school districts must exceed before transitioning to online-only learning. The governor has since said it is only a guideline and won’t automatically qualify or disqualify a school from receiving a waiver.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.