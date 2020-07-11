IDPH: 6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 743 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows 743 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state and six more Iowans have died from the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 748 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 396 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 16 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 743, bringing the total number of positive tests to 34,499.

There are 178 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That number increased by nine from the previous day. Fifty-six of those patients are in intensive care, a daily increase of two. There are 25 patients on ventilators, down one from the previous day. There are 777 ventilators available statewide.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 26,081 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 367,822 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,422 people who tested positive out of the 35,191 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.