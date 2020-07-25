IDPH: 6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 667 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website show six more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 667 people have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 826 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 447 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 22 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 667, bringing the total number of positive tests to 41,627.

There are 220 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of ten from the previous day. Seventy-two of those patients are in intensive care with 28 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,200 inpatient hospital beds available and 493 ICU beds available. There are also 776 ventilators available across the state.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,460 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 447,261 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,693 people who tested positive out of the 38,325 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.