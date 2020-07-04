IDPH: 567 Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports an additional 567 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The IDPH’s coronavirus website shows 30,922 Iowans have now tested positive. That is an increase of 567 positive tests reported in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

In total, 721 Iowans have died from the virus to date. According to IDPH, 381 of those deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. There are 20 outbreaks currently reported at Iowa long-term care facilities.

327,936 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19. That’s more than 10% of the population. Of those who tested positive, 24,526 are now considered “recovered” by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are 134 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease from the previous day’s number of 146 hospitalizations. Forty of those patients are in intensive care with 16 of them on ventilators. The state still has 800 ventilators available as well as more than 3,000 hospital beds.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,351 people who tested positive out of the 33,638 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.