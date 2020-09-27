IDPH: 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 804 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another 804 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and four more Iowans have died from COVID-19, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.

The numbers are based on test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The 804 new cases increase the statewide number of individuals who have tested positive for the virus to 86,229. Of those, the state considers 65,782 to be recovered.

This weekend the Iowa Department of Public Health is adding the results of nearly 27,000 antigen tests to the state’s coronavirus website. The tests were conducted at long-term care facilities throughout September. Of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results included in the update, about 300 are positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The new batch of antigen test results will increase the individual test total and the antigen test total.

Fifteen counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate above 15%. Gov. Kim Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The list of 15 counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Henry, Audubon, Crawford, Sac, Plymouth, Fremont, Dubuque, Delaware, Palo Alto, Woodbury, O’Brien and Cherokee.

The number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 1,315 with the deaths of four more individuals reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 685 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently 50 outbreaks affecting 1,051 individuals according the state’s coronavirus website.

There are currently 343 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of nine patients in the last 24 hours. There are 89 patients in the ICU and 34 patients on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 419 ICU beds and 776 ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.