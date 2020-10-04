IDPH: 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 684 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 684 more individuals have tested positive in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 92,545. Over the last 24 hours, 5,162 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 71,580 are recovered.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,381 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 709 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 52 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 392 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of ten from the previous day. Of those patients, 104 are in intensive care with 38 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 434 ICU beds available. There are also 764 ventilators available across the state.

Fourteen Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Lyon, Sioux, Taylor, Page, Delaware, O’Brien, Fremont, Osceola, Chickasaw, Henry, Harrison, Plymouth, Crawford and Woodbury counties.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.