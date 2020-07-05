IDPH: 321 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths 

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 321 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The IDPH’s coronavirus website shows 31,243 Iowans have now tested positive. That is an increase of 321 positive tests reported in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported. In total, 721 Iowans have died from the virus to date. According to IDPH, 382 of those deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. There are 20 outbreaks currently reported at Iowa long-term care facilities.

332,114 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19. That’s more than 10% of the population. Of those who tested positive, 24,671 are now considered “recovered” by the IDPH.

There are 141 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase from the previous day’s number of 134 hospitalizations. Forty-three of those patients are in intensive care with 16 of them on ventilators. The state still has 798 ventilators available as well as more than 3,000 hospital beds.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,358 people who tested positive out of the 33,830 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.