IDPH: 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, 287 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 287 more positive COVID-19 cases in the state as well as the deaths of three more Iowans.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 37,903 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 287 cases in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. 27,800 of those are considered to be recovered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In total, 785 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That includes three deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa account for 418 of those who’ve died. There are currently 16 active outbreaks at care facilities across Iowa.

There are 210 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, which has remained the same over the last 24 hours. Seventy of those patents are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators. More than 700 ventilators and 400 ICU beds remain available across the state.

403,726 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.