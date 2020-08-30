IDPH: 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 990 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 990 additional coronavirus cases have been diagnosed, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state is now including results from antigen testing in the total number of cases — when previously the results from those tests were counted as inconclusive. The state says there have been 11,963 antigen tests reported so far and the results show a positivity rate of 12.4%.

The number of new positive coronavirus tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 64,102. The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 10.2%. Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 46,525 are recovered. These results stem from testing of 630,442 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,110 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 597 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 37 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 315 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Of those patients, 91 are in intensive care with 43 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 455 ICU beds available. There are also 780 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from Aug. 10th’s derecho.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 3,041 people who tested positive out of the 49,152 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.