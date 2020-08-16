IDPH: 2 More COVID-19 Deaths; 573 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 573 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 52,221.

Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, the IDPH reports 40,494 are recovered.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.3%.

These results stem from testing of 558,674 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 975 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 521 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 29 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 271 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That is an increase of ten from the previous day. Eighty of those patients are in intensive care with 34 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 480 ICU beds available. There are also 775 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalizations are expected to increase in the coming days due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from Monday’s derecho.

Four counties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Humboldt, Lucas, Wright and Shelby. Humboldt County’s is 24.6%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,915 people who tested positive out of the 44,303 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.