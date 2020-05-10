IDPH: 13 More COVID-19 Deaths, 288 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Iowa on the department’s website Sunday.

IDPH reports 13 more Iowans have died from COVID-19. The state’s death toll from the virus is now 265.

According to the IDPH website, 288 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the state total to 11,959 positive cases to date. The state tested 2,696 individuals on Saturday.

There are 413 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. 105 patients are on ventilators. 5,154 Iowans are now recovering.

To date, 74,174 tests have been conducted in the state. One out of 41 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.