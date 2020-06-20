IDPH: 1 Additional COVID-19 Death, 297 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website reported one additional COVID-19 death and 297 new cases.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 681 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 354 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 32 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 297, bringing the total number of positive tests to 25,424.

There are 182 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, which is a decrease of 15 from the previous day. Fifty-eight of those patients are in intensive care and 30 of them are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,904 have recovered.

These results stem from testing of 249,207 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,171 people who tested positive out of the 28,224 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.