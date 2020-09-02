Governor: Young Adults Are ‘Primary Driver’ of Coronavirus as Iowa’s Cases Become Worst in Nation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Younger people are a significant reason for Iowa’s current standing with the Trump administration as the worst state in the country for the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows that Iowa has a recent infection rate that is nearly three times the national average. And the New York Times virus tracker shows Ames as the nation’s second worst metro area for infections over the past 14 days and Iowa City as the third worst metro.

Tuesday night, the state’s virus tracking site, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, showed 12 of the state’s 99 counties reached or surpassed a 15% infection rate of tests reported over the past two weeks.

“Young adults continue to be the primary driver of increased Coronavirus spread,” Reynolds’ Communication Director Pat Garrett emailed to WHO 13 Tuesday afternoon, “Over the past two weeks over 41% of positive test results have come in the 18-29 age bracket.”

While younger people may be driving up overall infection cases, they die less frequently from the virus compared to people over the age of 60.