Governor: ‘We Can’t Prevent People from Getting COVID-19’

JOHNSTON, Iowa — On the day Iowa reported its largest single-day total of deaths (19) due to COVID-19, surpassed 200 total deaths during the pandemic (207) and topped 10,000 total cases (10,111), Governor Kim Reynolds urged people not to focus solely on the increase in confirmed cases.

“Also focus on our hospital capacity,” the governor said, “and our ability to take care of Iowans that may need hospitalization.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health listed 389 people as hospitalized, according to its daily report, another rising figure as the virus spreads across the state.

“The fact is,” Governor Reynolds said, “we can’t prevent people from getting COVID-19 virus.”

The governor said some of the rise in reported cases is a reflection of increased testing efforts. “If we weren’t testing in these areas, people would still have the virus. And without being tested, diagnosed and isolated, it could spread even further,” the governor said.

Reynolds’ administration has pushed Iowans to take a self-assessment test on testiowa.com to see if they qualify for a virus test. She said that 350,000 people have completed the assessment.

So far, the effort has failed to provide the 3,000 daily additional tests that the governor said would happen after announcing the program April 20. The governor blamed a backlog at the State Hygienic Lab in Coraville as staff learns the new program’s materials and equipment.