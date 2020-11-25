Governor Wants Iowans’ Holiday Focus on Safety, Congressman King Criticizes Her ‘Magic COVID Rule’

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds urged residents to be mindful of safety Tuesday as they look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday but reminded them to limit the size of their gatherings. The governor has asked Iowans to limit gatherings to fewer than 15 people and for people to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance themselves from others who don’t reside in their household.

U.S. Rep. Steve King — the Fourth District Republican from Kiron who lost re-election — criticized his party’s leader.

.@IAGovernor your magic# COVID rule for a family Thanksgiving dinner is less than 15. We will use our own judgment in my house. Anybody with antibodies is exempt, too. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) November 21, 2020

.@KimReynoldsIA @IAGovernor Your web site is asking & advising Iowans to squeal on restaurant & bar owners for non compliance with your new COVID orders. You are pitting Iowans against Iowans and turning Iowa into a Surveillance State. https://t.co/vOpE6QDCSG — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) November 22, 2020

At her news conference Tuesday, the governor wasn’t asked by reporters about King’s comments.

During her remarks, she asked Iowans to focus their traditional holiday energy in other ways this season, in light of the extensive community spread of the virus. “Consider the amount of planning that typically goes into the holidays from planning your family’s favorite meals to purchasing special gifts for those we love,” Governor Reynolds said. “This year I ask that you put that same time and effort into keeping your family healthy this holiday season.”

Only one of the state’s 99 counties — Lucas County with 9.6% — had a 14-day virus positivity rate of less than 10%, according to the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.

