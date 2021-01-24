INSIDERS: Iowa to Launch Website Tracking COVID-19 Vaccination Progress

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Most Iowa students are back in class, far fewer Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 than were late last year, and the number of confirmed virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities are half what they once were.

New vaccines are bringing hope, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is getting fewer doses of the vaccine than nearly every state and she doesn’t know why. She thinks the weekly 19,500 supply will double next month, and she’s moving the state to the next phase. With most health care workers and nursing home residents immunized, she is working to get Iowans 65 and older the vaccine.

Gov. Reynolds said the state will launch a website this week to track how many vaccine doses have been allocated and administered in Iowa as well as the age, sex and ethnicity of those who are getting the vaccines.

For all that Iowans love about their state such as shorter commutes than the coasts, cheaper cost of living and a low crime rate, one area where they won’t brag about is the state’s broadband. Nearly every state in the country offers residents access to higher quality broadband than Iowa. This is more than just the fact that too many Iowans can’t stream a few Netflix shows at the same time from their house. Unreliable access, especially in smaller communities, limits working, learning and entertaining at home and providing physical and mental health treatment remotely.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked the governor about her new plan to spend an unprecedented $450 million over the next three years to address the problem.

Before Christmas, someone hacked Dave Price’s Twitter account. The hacker unfollowed everyone he followed and blocked all his followers, locked him out of his account and attached his account to a young woman in New Zealand who is a gamer on Twitch.

Dave still doesn’t know how it happened, but he previously failed to ever set up the two-factor authentication, which provides another level of security. Lesson learned. He is now working to rebuild his Twitter following from scratch. You can follow him on Twitter: @idaveprice

In the Insiders Quick 6, Dave Price asks Gov. Reynolds how her own COVID-19 restrictions have impacted her and whether she thinks Joe Biden’s presidency is legitimate.