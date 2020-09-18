Gov. Reynolds Extends Bar Closures in Story, Johnson Counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a new proclamation extending bar closures in two Iowa counties. The proclamation also continues the Public Health Disaster Emergency for 30 more days.

Bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs will remain closed in Story and Johnson counties until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. However, they may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises.

Restaurants in Story and Johnson counties are still allowed to remain open, but they must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.

The proclamation also extends COVID-19 mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. These mitigation measures for bars and restaurants require:

Six feet of physical distance between groups or individuals dining or drinking

All patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated

Limited congregating together closer than six feet

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other establishments.

The new proclamation will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Read the full proclamation here.