Fort Des Moines Little League Cancels Season After Positive COVID-19 Tests

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fort Des Moines Little League has canceled the remainder of its season after three individuals within the league tested positive for COVID-19.

Fort Des Moines Little League notified parents Thursday that before the league suspended activities, the three individuals who tested positive participated in the following games:

Minor Game on Saturday 6/20/2020

Bam Bam game on Saturday 6/27/2020

Major Game on Saturday 6/27/2020

Back in March, WHO 13’s John Sears reported on how the pandemic is impacting little leagues in central Iowa. View that story here.

The Polk County Health Department raised concerns on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in central Iowa. The department said Polk County was averaging around 50 to 55 new cases a day since the beginning of June but had experienced a 20% increase in new cases within the previous seven days.

Earlier this week, the Lincoln High School softball team was forced to put its season on hold after three individuals within the program tested positive for the coronavirus.