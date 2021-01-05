U.S. Government Considers Cutting Moderna Vaccine Doses in Half; Local Medical Expert Weighs In

DES MOINES, Iowa — Currently, the federal government is considering distributing half-doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate the vaccine’s rollout.

MercyOne Medical Center’s infectious disease consultant Dr. Ravi Vemuri understands the federal government’s desire to roll out the vaccine.

“Initially, the government thought maybe we could get 20 million doses into people’s arms by the end of the year, but obviously we managed to get only about 4.2 million doses,” Dr. Vemuri said.

Dr. Vemuri believes that if health officials want to accelerate vaccine distribution, they should consider doing a study.

“It might be a good idea to at least study doing maybe half a dose or a single dose in low-risk individuals to see if it is indeed protective,” said Dr. Vemuri. “But right now, just doing it without analyzing more data is probably not a good idea.”

Currently, the latest seven-day average for new cases of the coronavirus in U.S. is 205,584, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.