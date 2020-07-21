Face Coverings Now Required for Employees and Visitors in Polk County Buildings

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring county employees and all visitors to county buildings to wear face coverings.

The resolution also encourages businesses throughout Polk County to explore similar measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Polk County has recorded more than 8,500 coronavirus cases, which is more than any other county in the state.

Supervisor Matt McCoy says the Polk County Board of Supervisors wants a mandate for all residents and unanimously wrote a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds asking her to adopt a mask mandate for the state. McCoy says they have not received a response.

“We have been advised by our Polk County epidemiologist that in two weeks we will see numbers that are at higher levels than we experienced this spring. We are in widespread community transmission right now. We are the highest among all of our neighboring Midwest states. We have had a 20% increase in hospitalizations over the last week,” said McCoy.

McCoy says the resolution will stay in place indefinitely until indicated otherwise by the board.

Last week, Des Moines City Council approved a similar resolution requiring all city employees and those who visit city buildings to wear face masks. The resolution also encourages people in Des Moines to wear face masks when in public.