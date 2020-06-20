Breaking News
El Bait Shop, High Life Lounge Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
High Life Lounge (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — El Bait Shop and High Life Lounge will temporarily close after COVID-19 was confirmed among their staff. 

The restaurants made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday. They did not say how many employees tested positive for the virus. 

“Right now we are requiring all of our employees to be tested and will look at reopening once we have confirmation of their negative results. There will also be a rigorous sanitation process before we start bringing people back,” both restaurants said.

