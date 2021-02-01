Dowling and West Central Schools Plan to Vaccinate Staff, Des Moines Wants to Also

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, teachers joined hundreds of thousands of other Iowans who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And some districts are dismissing class early this week to vaccinate staff.

Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines and West Central Valley Schools in Adair and Guthrie notified families that it will dismiss early Friday so that staff can get vaccinated.

A Des Moines Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed to WHO 13 News that officials are working to set up a clinic for educators and hopes to provide more information in a few days.

On Feb. 15, a new law takes effect that requires districts to provide families with the option of full-time instruction in the classroom. Des Moines is one of several remaining districts statewide that has not returned students to 100% learning in class if parents prefer that method. The district has nearly 2,000 teachers. Some have not taught in the classroom since March.