Des Moines Public Schools to Receive 1,000 Vaccines at Clinic Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty percent of teachers and staff at Des Moines Public Schools will receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic Saturday, twice as many as initially anticipated.

Des Moines Public Schools announced that MercyOne will be able to provide 1,000 vaccines at a clinic being held at Central Campus on Saturday.

Des Moines Public Schools expects Saturday’s clinic to be the first of multiple for its employees to get inoculated with the vaccine in the days ahead. The district has 5,000 employees.

Last week Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill requiring all districts to offer in-person instruction five days per week beginning Feb. 15.