New Vaccination Priorities Released by Gov. Reynolds, Iowans 65 and Older to Become Eligible

JOHNSTON, Iowa — During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first COVID-19 news conference of 2021 on Thursday, she announced changes to the state’s vaccination strategy, including opening up the second phase to Iowans 65 and older.

Starting February 1st, Iowans 65 and older will be be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacy and clinic partners. This will allow approximately 532,000 older Iowans to be vaccinated.

The announcement also included guidelines for vaccination for five tiers within the next phase, starting in early February:

TIER 1: First responders(e.g., firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers). PK-12 staff, early childhood education and childcare workers

TIER 2: Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings. Individuals with disabilities living in home settings.

TIER 3: Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier. Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at State Capitol.

TIER 4: Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety.

TIER 5: Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated.

As of Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 16,854 individuals, mostly health care workers and long term care residents, who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 122,588 had started the vaccination process.

During the Governor’s news conference she admitted vaccinations for those in long term care facilities, which are being done by a partnership between the government and pharmacies, have been slower than expected.

Gov. Reynolds also expressed disappointment at the number of vaccines that have been allocated to the state by the federal government, which currently stands at 19,500 per week. She said Iowa ranks 46th in the nation for the number of vaccines allocated.

Reynolds said she and her team have reached out to Iowa’s congressional delegation and the CDC to inquire why Iowa, which has such a large elderly at-risk population, has been allocated so few doses of the vaccine. She hopes they will be able to get the allocation increased soon as the supply for the vaccines becomes less scarce.

Prior to the end of the Trump Administration, officials had previously said allocations could be bumped up to 39,000 per week in February but Gov. Reynolds said the situation is so fluid she doesn’t know what to expect.

The state plans to add the long-awaited vaccination data dashboard to its coronavirus.iowa.gov website sometime next week, according to the governor.