Capacity Restrictions for Iowa Businesses to be Lifted Friday; Pools, Senior and Adult Day Care Centers Can Re-Open

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is further relaxing the limitations that were put in place in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During her Wednesday morning news conference at the State Capitol, Gov. Reynolds said that starting Friday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m., the 50% capacity restriction will be lifted at businesses like restaurants, bars, and theaters.

Businesses must still take measures to allow for social distancing and follow guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health – including maintaining six-feet of social distancing.

The governor also said the swimming pools, which had only been allowed to be open for lap swimming and swimming lessons, will also be able to open Friday morning as well.

Senior centers and adult day care programs can open to the public too according to the governor’s announcement.

Gov. Reynolds said during the news conference that Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction and testing has increased to the point that 1 in 16 Iowans has been tested.

The state reported Wednesday that more than 200,000 tests have been completed. A total of 629 Iowans have died from the virus and 22,454 have tested positive.

State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati also spoke at the news conference and encouraged people to continue using public health strategies. Those older than 65 or with health risks should continue to stay home. If you’re sick, stay home and if you’re healthy but have been exposed to COVID-19 you should quarantine for 14 days.