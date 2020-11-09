COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 1,000 in Iowa; State Reports 4,212 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 1,000 patients in Iowa are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, setting a new record high for hospitalizations during the pandemic.

On Monday, the state reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 4,212 new coronavirus cases.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 4,212 new cases push the statewide total of positive coronavirus tests to 156,816.

With three more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the statewide death toll now stands at 1,845. Of those who have died, 890 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 92 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are currently 1,034 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a new record high for Iowa. 184 patients are currently in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,800 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 382 ICU beds and 729 ventilators.

82 counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. That is the most counties at one time to cross that threshold since the pandemic began. The list is led by Jones County at 42.7% and Wayne County at 40.2%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.