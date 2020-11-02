COVID-19 Hospitalizations Set New High, School District Plans Emergency Meeting

Health personnel care for children infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care ward of the Felipe Urriola Hospital in Iquitos, Peru on July 8, 2020. – Among the patients with COVID-19 in Peru are 24 children in the hospital in Iquitos, the largest city in the Peruvian Amazon, which was the first region in the country to feel the rigours of the pandemic. (Photo by Cesar Von BANCELS / AFP) (Photo by CESAR VON BANCELS/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday night, the number of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 broke yet another record. The state’s website, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists 718 patients hospitalized, which is 42 higher than Saturday’s total. The total reflects a 30% surge from a week ago, is nearly 80% higher than a month ago and more than 500% higher than four months ago.

Sunday’s totals include 156 people in the ICU, which is down eight from Saturday but nearly 50% higher than a month ago. The spread of the virus has now surpassed Governor Kim Reynolds’ threshold of 15% infection rate over the past 14 days in nearly half of the state’s counties, more than at any other point during the pandemic’s known arrival in Iowa in March.

If school districts reach 15%, they can request the Reynolds’ administration for permission to temporarily move classes on-line for students. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, 43 counties reached at least 15% infection rate over the past 14 days and another 14 counties reached at least 14%.

The Waukee School District notified parents Sunday night through email that the school board will hold an emergency board meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to address the rising infection rate, which reached 11.1% in Dallas County.

Here is part of the message to parents from that email:

Good evening Waukee families and staff, I wanted to provide an update this evening, the current positivity rate for COVID-19 in Dallas County is 11.1%. As a result of this data and following our Board approved matrix, we will hold a special board meeting, tomorrow, November 2 at 6 p.m. Links for the meeting will be available tomorrow. This meeting will include the review of data and a decision whether or not the district will seek a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to move to a fully online learning environment. The original intent of the matrix was to establish a backstop of available data which may or may not result in a change to our current learning environments. We are compiling more information and data in preparation for the meeting tomorrow night.

The school board previously set its own guidelines lower than the governor’s requirement and approved a threshold with a 10% necessary recent infection rate before it would meet to temporarily move learning remotely.

The governor’s office has said that a school district can request a move to remote learning even if its community infection is lower than 15%. But if the district takes action and moves classes on-line without the administration’s permission, it risks punishment.