COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Iowa Drop Below 500 for First Time Since October

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 500 for the first time since October last year, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.

This comes as the state reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 730 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths did not necessarily occur during that time period as most data provided by the state is backdated.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,323 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,759 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 77 long term care facilities in Iowa, a decrease of one since Saturday.

A total of 304,852 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.

There are 474 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state. That’s a decrease of 31 patients from the previous day. The last time the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 was below 500 was Oct. 18, 2020. There were 1,527 COVID-19 hospitalizations during Iowa’s peak on Nov. 17 last year.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 93 are in intensive care and 40 of them are on ventilators. Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 389 ICU beds available. There are also 952 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 13.0%. That is down from 13.3% the previous day.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.