Coronavirus Positivity Rate in Clarke County May Not Tell the Whole Story

Part 1

Clarke County has recently had one of the highest 14-day average positivity rates of coronavirus cases in the state. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price spoke with education leaders in the county about how they are adjusting their plans for the upcoming school year.

Part 2

Clarke County wants a Test Iowa site after becoming one of the first in the state to see coronavirus infection rates hit 20 percent of the people tested. However, leaders in Clarke County are not sure if the positivity positive rate tells the whole story. County leaders say there is just not enough testing happening in the county to accurately gauge the spread of the virus.

Part 3

Last week, presidential candidate Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Last November, Dave Price spoke one-on-one with Kamala Harris about her plan to help middle class Americans.

Part 4

Dave Price looks at the derecho’s impact on Iowa in this week’s Quick 6.