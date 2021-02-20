Coronavirus Outbreaks at Iowa Nursing Homes Continue to Drop

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of reported coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa continues to fall. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 21 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state on Saturday. That’s a decrease of six facilities from the previous day. Iowa reported more than 150 outbreaks at nursing homes when coronavirus infections surged last November.

However, the number of residents of long-term care facilities to die from COVID-19 accounts for 40% of Iowa’s total COVID-19 deaths. The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,336 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,139 were residents of long-term care facilities. The state reported no additional COVID-19 deaths from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

To date, 332,182 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.

There are 238 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of three patients from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 34 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 56 are in intensive care and 24 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 389 ICU beds available. There are also 956 ventilators available across the state.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. To date, 131,500 people have received both doses of the vaccine while 266,445 people have gotten the first dose.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.