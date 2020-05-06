Confirmed COVID-19 Cases at 4 Iowa Meat Plants: 1,653

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, Iowans were finally able to learn how widespread COVID-19 has become at some of the largest meat processing plants. For the first time, the Iowa Department of Public Health released a list of five companies — four of them were meat processing plants — that have experienced an outbreak of at least 10 percent of the workforce.

Three of those outbreaks involve Tyson Foods facilities in Perry, Columbus Junction and Waterloo. The fourth plant is Iowa Premium National Beef in Tama. TPI Composites in Newton — which produces wind blades for turbines — was the fifth company cited.

The 1,653 cases at the four plants mean that one in every six cases so far during the pandemic in Iowa involves a meat processing worker. That doesn’t include additional sicknesses at other plants or family members who have also contracted the virus.

Confirmed outbreaks:

Tyson Foods, Columbus Junction: 221 cases (26% of employees)

Tyson Foods, Waterloo: 444 cases (17% of employees)

Tyson Foods, Perry: 730 cases (58% of employees)

Iowa Premium National Beef, Tama: 258 cases (39% of employees)

TPI Composites, Newton: 131 cases (13% of employees)

WHO 13 asked Governor Kim Reynolds if the companies properly protected employees before the virus became so widespread. She responded, “Again, sometimes this is household spread. Sometimes it’s community spread. Sometimes it’s congregate spreading of the virus and the facility. We’ve been in constant communication with the facilities to talk about the procedures that they’re putting in place to keep their employees safe.”

Workers at meat processing plants frequently spend hours shoulder-to-shoulder with other employees, making the spread of the virus easier.

President Donald Trump has ordered plants to continue operating, despite widespread sickness at processing plants across the country. He deemed them essential to the nation’s food supply.

Some plants, including some in Iowa, had to temporarily close as the sickness spread. Those closures and employee illness have reduced available meat supplies in grocery stores. Hy-Vee and Costco have already notified customers that they will limit the amount of meat purchases.