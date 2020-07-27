City of Des Moines Extends Building Closures to October

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines will keep administrative buildings closed to the public until at least Oct. 1, due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Polk County.

The extended closures include the city hall, armory, municipal service center, public works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department. The city closed these buildings on March 17 following Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie’s emergency proclamation.

“With more than 9,000 positive cases in Polk County, we need to see significant improvement in the data before we start moving toward the next stage of our reopening plan,” said Cownie. “This pandemic and the risks it brings will not simply dissipate with time. It doesn’t care if we want to return to our normal lives. We must be more diligent and disciplined than ever to combat it.”

In addition, the deadline for pet licenses has been extended to Aug. 31. Call the city clerk’s office at 515-283-4209 for questions about other city permits, licenses or fines.