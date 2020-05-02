Central Iowa High Schools Discuss Graduation Ceremonies During COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – School districts across central Iowa are beginning to draft what commencement ceremonies will look like for graduating high school seniors.

Des Moines Public Schools announced around 2,200 seniors will graduate this year and schools will hold a virtual ceremony.

DMPS Communications Director Phil Roeder said the district thought about offering a virtual and potential in-person ceremony, but decided it was best to keep it online.

“We simply don’t think that’s going to be possible. What we didn’t want to have happen is to say let’s also do a live ceremony in late July or early August and having a strong possibility as things stand today that doing a large event is not going to be possible then either,” Roeder said.

DMPS graduation ceremonies will take place June 27. It will highlight students’ talents in each graduating class making sure it is more than just a photo slideshow.

Urbandale Community School District announced it will have both a virtual and hopefully in-person ceremony for its 320 graduating seniors.

Urbandale High School Principal Tim Carver said the virtual ceremony will take place on May 27, which was the original date for graduation. The in-person ceremony is still to be determined for later this summer.

“We know there will be some limitations there, but our big thing is we want to recognize our seniors for 13 years of a lot of hard work and lots of learning. We really want to honor them,” Carver said.

Carver said if an in-person ceremony takes place, the school will look at limiting the amount of people able to attend.

Waukee Community School District is also planning on having both an in-person and virtual graduation ceremony for its 700 students.

Waukee High School Principal Cary Justmann said the school is aiming for the first weekend of June for its virtual ceremony and an in-person graduation for later this summer.

“We know it’s not just us. It’s about the kids, it’s about the families, and we want them to have that opportunity if at all possible,” Justmann said.

West Des Moines Community Schools plans to have an in-person graduation ceremony June 27 at Valley Stadium, with a back-up date for July 25.

Ankeny Community School District plans to hold an in-person ceremony June 27 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. If government restrictions on social gatherings are not lifted by the end of June, the ceremony will be moved to July 25. The school district is also planning on a virtual ceremony if the in-person dates are canceled.

Johnston High School Principal Ryan Woods released a statement: “First, I’d like to thank those who have sent in suggestions for ways for us to hold a graduation ceremony. Our wish would be to hold an in-person, authentic commencement ceremony sometime this summer, likely in an outdoor venue, such as Dragon Stadium. If national and state health officials deem it safe to do so by August 1, that is the route we would take.

If the spread and impact of coronavirus continues to limit personal contact in groups of any size beyond August 1, we will go with a virtual ceremony. I regret that I cannot offer you a solution or answer today; we know this is such a special and monumental time for our families. It’s top of mind for myself and the rest of the district administrators, as to how we can make this happen for our Class of 2020 graduates. As more opportunities and/or possibilities open up, we will communicate with you.”