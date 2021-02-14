CDC Director Warns States Against Relaxing COVID-19 Restrictions After Iowa Ends Mask Mandate

Rochelle Walensky speaks after US President-elect Joe Biden announced his team tasked with dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on December 8, 2020. – (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is too early for states to relax COVID-19 restrictions — just as Iowa did earlier this month — given the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States.

“We still have 100,000 cases a day. We still have somewhere between 1,500 and 3,500 deaths per day. And yet we see some communities relaxing some of their mitigation strategies. We are nowhere out of the woods,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during an interview Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Walensky if she was referring to states like Iowa and Montana that lifted mask requirements this month and if those decisions were a mistake.

“Indeed, I think we’re not out of the woods yet. We need to get our kids back to school. We need to get our communities back to some normal functioning before we can start thinking about letting up our mitigation strategies,” Walensky told Brennan.

The emergence of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus are another reason why COVID-19 mitigation measures should remain in place, according to Walensky. The first cases of the U.K. variant were identified in Iowa this month, and Walensky said CDC projections show it could become the dominant strain by the end of March.

“If we relax these mitigation strategies with increasing transmissible variants out there, we could be in a much more difficult spot. So what I would say is now is the time to not let up our guard. Now is the time to double down, still with 100,000 cases a day, still with over two and a half times the cases we had over the summer,” Walensky said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Feb. 5 that rolled back public health measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The proclamation ended the state’s mask requirement for those spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor area within 6 feet of people not in their household. Her order also ended limits on the number of customers in a business or a requirement that they stay socially distant.

Reynolds said the state’s falling number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — which at the time had dropped roughly 80% from Iowa’s peak in November — show Iowa is turning the corner in the fight against the virus. Last Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa dropped below 300 for the first time since last September.

However, Reynolds’ decision to lift restrictions came without the guidance of state health officials, according to Iowa Democratic lawmakers. Lawmakers who participated in a conference call with Iowa Department of Public Health officials last Monday said they were told Reynolds did not consult with health experts before deciding to lift restrictions.

“We asked the Iowa Department of Public Health if they had input into the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate on Friday and they said they had not,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, a Democrat who participated in the meeting. “I just can’t understand why the governor would lift that when we still have such a low percentage of vaccinations completed.”

Associated Press reporting contributed to this article.