Area Hospitals Work to Vaccinate Longtime Patients First

ANKENY, Iowa — Hospitals across the country are getting fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than they request. This is why some hospitals in the metro are only providing vaccines to their longtime patients.

“No health system, no clinic system can vaccinate every Iowan. [We are] looking to work cooperatively with our community partners to get as many patients vaccinated as we can, so if each health system really focuses their efforts on their own patients, that’s helpful,” said Dr. Barbara Hodne, a family medicine physician at The Iowa Clinic in Ankeny.

Last week The Iowa Clinic had to cancel about 50 appointments for people who were not pre-registered patients. The Iowa Clinic has made requests for vaccines each week, and it said the orders have never been completely fulfilled. Because of the short supply, the clinic said next week it will put all its efforts toward vaccinating Iowans over the age of 80 because they are generally the patients with the most medical conditions and are at the highest risk of infection. The Iowa Clinic said it will reach out to patients as the vaccine becomes available.

A couple from Clive got the vaccine on Wednesday. Because of the snowstorm, there were some cancelations and the clinic made sure not to waste any vaccines.

“I really didn’t have an appointment and [my husband] had the appointment. They said they had some cancelations today, so we asked and they would do [the vaccine] for me too, so that was a bonus,” Clive resident Margaret Horras said.

If you are not a patient with The Iowa Clinic, under the age of 80 and eligible for the vaccine, The Iowa Clinic recommends checking with your county’s department of health and local pharmacies for appointments.