Approval of Gov. Reynolds’ Handling of Coronavirus is Lowest in the Country, Poll Shows

DES MOINES, Iowa — New research shows that most Iowans are not happy with how Gov. Kim Reynolds has handled the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint study from researchers at Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities found that only 28% of Iowans approve of Reynolds’ handling of the coronavirus outbreak. That was the lowest approval rating of any governor in the country in late July, according to the poll. In late April, Reynolds’ approval rating was 52% among Iowans.

In late July, Iowa was among four states, including Arizona, Georgia and Missouri, where the governors were less popular than President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Only 29% of Iowans approve of the way Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll. Nationwide, 32% of Americans approved of Trump’s response, the poll found in late July.

Reynolds has faced criticism from doctors for refusing to order a statewide mask mandate. She has also received criticism from some parents and educators for requiring students to start this coming school year in the classroom at least half the time.