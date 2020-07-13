Anxiety and Depression Triples During COVID-19, Study Finds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Job loss, business shutdowns, closed schools and fears of getting infected with COVID-19 have fueled a surge in reported cases of anxiety and depression among adults, a new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The study found that 11 percent of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in 2019. But in 2020 — which has been plagued by more than 137,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 — those reports have increased to 36.5 percent of adults.

The strain can be worse in smaller communities where mental health services can be difficult to find. “There is nothing available right here in town,” said Mary Sturdy-Martin, a psychiatric nurse and mayor of Fontanelle in Adair County.

“The person would need to travel over to at least the next town where there is at a therapist, which is six miles away,” Sturdy-Martin explained.

And to find more extensive services could mean traveling 30 to 60 miles one way. For families with health, financial, mobility or transportation issues, that can be impossible.

Awareness is key to improving lives, Peggy Huppert believes. Huppert is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Iowa. Iowans have to be willing to talk about their challenges, especially young men, Huppert said. “It’s why they often have the highest rates of suicide. They often don’t talk about it. They don’t want to talk about,” Huppert said, “They end up in such despair that they take their own lives.”

Both Sturdy-Martin and Huppert see help on the horizon. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that $50 million in federal funding will help the state treat the additional mental health needs because of COVID-19.

See why they are optimistic here.

They also say services provided through video hookups from a person’s home or nearby clinic are now becoming more accessible, as people are relying on them more during the COVID-19 pandemic.