Ankeny Mayor Signs Proclamation Encouraging Use of Face Coverings

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Mayor Gary Lorenz signed a proclamation on Monday asking residents to wear face coverings in public.

The goal of the proclamation is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help keep businesses from closing. The proclamation is only a recommendation and not a requirement.

“We’re all in this together,” said Lorenz. “Wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to protect the safety of our neighbors, family and our favorite businesses. As cases continue to rise in our community, it is critical that we do everything we can to protect it.”

Face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years old or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove a face covering without assistance.

“The City of Ankeny is aware that people have differing opinions on wearing masks. However, by following the recommended guidance of CDC health officials, we also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of our community. While visiting any public space, use your best judgment and act responsibly; wear a mask, bring your own sanitation supplies with you and adhere to recommended guidelines of social distancing. If you do not feel well or have been sick, stay home,” the City of Ankeny said in a statement.