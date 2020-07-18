 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Aldi Requiring All Customers to Wear Face Masks Starting July 27

Coronavirus

by: Laura Morrison

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Aldi is yet another retailer choosing to make masks mandatory for all its customers nationwide to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, July 27, the grocery store is requiring all of its customers, along with its employees (who already wear them) to don face coverings while shopping.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority,” the store said in a press release.

The store also said that those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask still have the option to pick up groceries curbside or have them delivered, depending on the location.

Get the latest headlines on who13.com below: 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News