National Vaccine Rollout to Nursing Homes Has Been Slow, AARP Says

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Part 1

The next phase of Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign will include people 75 years and older and those in other high-risk groups, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week.

Other states have already started immunizing residents younger than 75, but advocates for long-term care facilities say there are still too many residents who have not received both doses of the vaccine yet, and it’s not just a problem in Iowa.

Part 2

Whether it’s because of the weather, your driving or someone else’s driving, we have crashes. However, because of COVID-19, people are working, learning or just staying at home more. That means less work for auto body shops.

Christy Jones, who owns 1Collision, worries about her industry, especially if working from home becomes a new way of life for some people. Jones is joining about three dozen other small business owners in asking Congress to help.

Part 3

“Iron Eyes Cody” debuted 50 years ago, hoping to convince people to keep America beautiful. Eight years later, Iowa lawmakers passed a bottle bill, becoming one of the first states in the country to do that. COVID-19 has been challenging for the redemption industry and some Iowans want change.

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson looked into the debate.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price takes a closer look at what was said during Governor Reynolds’ Condition of the State address.