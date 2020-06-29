COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Polk, Dallas Counties

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Health Department is raising concerns about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in central Iowa over the past week.

According to Polk County Health Department, Polk County had been averaging around 50 to 55 new cases a day since the beginning of June. But over the last seven days, there’s been a 20% increase in new cases reported in Polk and Dallas counties, according to Polk County Health Department.

“We have seen a new disturbing trend over the past week of COVID-19 cases increasing in Polk County,” said Helen Eddy, director of Polk County Health Department. “This is especially alarming since we are headed into a holiday weekend where we tend to socialize more with our family and friends.”

The United States has experienced the highest case counts of the pandemic, over 40,000 cases in the past two days.

“We know wearing a mask works. It helps to reduce number of positive cases, hospitalizations and

deaths,” said Eddy. “Wear your mask to keep yourself, those around you and the community healthy and safe.”

Polk County Health Department offered the following tips to reduce the spread of COVID-19 over the Fourth of July weekend:

Keep your guests to 10 people or less.

Hold your gathering outside, if possible. If inside, ensure social distancing and open doors and

windows for proper ventilation.

windows for proper ventilation. Wash your hands with soap and water often. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol

hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart.

Avoid buffet-style or self-serving food stations. Wear gloves to serve food.

Clean and disinfect high-touch areas frequently