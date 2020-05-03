9 More COVID-19 Deaths, 528 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — Nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 528 new cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The nine deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

In total, 184 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, and 9,169 cases have been reported in the state.

There are 378 people currently hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH, 77% of the new cases announced Sunday are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

There have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.