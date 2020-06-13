9 More COVID-19 Deaths, 385 New Confirmed Cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 650 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 341 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at 36 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 385, bringing the total number of positive tests to 23,551.

There are 200 hospitalized patients with the virus, which is 25 less than Friday. Twelve patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. Seventy-six of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Forty-three COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,280 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 464 beds available in the intensive care unit and 769 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,301 have recovered. In total, 218,960 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.