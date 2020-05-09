9 More COVID-19 Deaths, 214 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on the department’s website Saturday morning.

There are 214 new cases and nine more deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa. To date, 11,671 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 252 have died.

The state tested less people on Friday than it had in more than two weeks. 1,224 people were tested for the virus on Friday, compared to Thursday’s high point of 3,807 tests.

Right now, 402 patients are being treated in Iowa hospitals. That’s down from a high of 417 earlier this week.

This week also saw a high point in patients admitted into the ICU at 164. On Saturday, that number was slightly lower at 161.

In total, the state has tested 71,476 people, while 5,011 have recovered.