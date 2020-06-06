8 More COVID-19 Deaths, 345 New Cases in Iowa

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw eight more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 597 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 299 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. In total, there are coronavirus outbreaks at 40 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 345, bringing the total number of positive tests to 21,438.

There are 299 hospitalized patients with the virus. Twenty-three patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. 102 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Sixty-two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,320 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 481 beds available in the intensive care unit and 743 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,673 have recovered. In total, 184,554 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.