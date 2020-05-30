7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 343 Additional Cases

IOWA — Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw seven more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 527 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 247 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. In total, there are coronavirus outbreaks at 39 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 343, bringing the total number of positive tests to 19,135.

There are 368 hospitalized patients with the virus. Twenty-nine patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. 118 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Sixty-nine COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,310 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 519 beds available in the intensive care unit and 743 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10,902 have recovered. In total, 150,110 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.