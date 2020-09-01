684 More Positive COVID-19 Tests, Nine More Deaths Reported in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting another 684 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more Iowans have died after contracting the virus.

The numbers reflect testing reported between 10:00 am Monday and 10:00 am Tuesday to the state’s coronavirus tracking website.

A total of 65,397 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 47,382 are considered recovered by state health officials. 637,102 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. More than one in ten of them have tested positive.

According to the testing statistics listed on the state’s website, the positivity rate for Monday in Iowa was 10.7% among 3,561 tests received.

The deaths of the nine more Iowans has pushed the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,121. That is the 26th most among all US states. Of those deaths, 591 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 33 outbreaks affecting 855 residents at Iowa long term care facilities.

311 Iowans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. That’s an increase of 12 patients in the last 24 hours. 88 patients are currently in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators. There are 3,300 hospital beds open across the state, including 457 ICU beds. 793 ventilators remain available as well.

Twelve Iowa counties remain above the 15% threshold for their 14-day positive rate. That list includes: Johnson, Story, Plymouth, Sioux, Howard, Fremont, Lee, Carroll, Marion, Wayne, Bremer and Crawford.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.