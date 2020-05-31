6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 349 Additional Cases in Iowa

IOWA — Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw six more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 533 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 250 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. In total, there are coronavirus outbreaks at 39 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 349, bringing the total number of positive tests to 19,484.

There are 341 hospitalized patients with the virus. Twenty-three patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. 116 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Seventy COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,670 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 525 beds available in the intensive care unit and 757 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 11,060 have recovered. In total, 154,943 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.