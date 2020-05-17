5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 323 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Sunday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

There are 323 additional cases of COVID-19, according to IDPH. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 14,651. The state tested 3,923 Iowans on Saturday.

Five more Iowans have also died from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa to 351.

There are 376 patients currently hospitalized in Iowa, which is 11 less than Saturday. Of the 376 patients, 124 of them are in the intensive care unit and 85 are on ventilators. There are currently 726 ventilators available in the state, according to IDPH.

In total, 7,154 Iowans who tested positive have now recovered.